Democracy Over Bombs: Nasheed's Vision for Global Change
The ongoing West Asia conflict is impacting global dynamics, as highlighted by former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed. He advocates for building democratic structures over military action, emphasizing the conflict's detrimental effects on the Maldives tourism sector and the changing world order, potentially leading to a multipolar future.
- Country:
- India
In light of the escalating West Asia conflict, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed insists on fostering democratic institutions over military attacks as a method for change. Speaking at a conclave, he highlighted how the conflict, initiated by US-Israel strikes on Iran, severely impacts nations like the Maldives dependent on tourism.
Nasheed noted the disruption of major travel hubs in the Middle East has resulted in a 30% decline in tourist arrivals to the Maldives. This downturn threatens the nation's economy, heavily reliant on tourism revenue, with risks of default looming due to falling government income, increased debt, and rising fuel prices.
The former president suggests a shift towards a multipolar world order, urging diplomatic solutions over conflict. He stressed the necessity of India playing a strategic security role in the Indian Ocean, while cautioning against the US's approach in the current geopolitical climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
