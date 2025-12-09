Supreme Court Highlights the Avoidance of Unnecessary Remand Litigation

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday underscored the importance of preventing unnecessary remands that could lead to fresh rounds of litigation. This was emphasized by a bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan as they overturned an order from the Allahabad High Court.

The case involved a decision by authorities to reject a man's application for correcting a revenue map, which had been remanded for fresh consideration. The bench pointed out that Section 30 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, dealing with map maintenance, was wrongly interpreted by the high court.

By setting aside the remand order, the Supreme Court highlighted the need for timely finality in legal settlements, especially when factual issues have been previously affirmed, as in this case, where no error necessitated correction under the specified section of the code.

(With inputs from agencies.)