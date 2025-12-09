Left Menu

Supreme Court Highlights the Avoidance of Unnecessary Remand Litigation

The Supreme Court of India emphasized avoiding unnecessary remands for fresh consideration as it leads to further litigation. It set aside the Allahabad High Court's decision on a revenue map correction case, highlighting a misinterpretation of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code. The court stressed timely finality in legal matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:37 IST
Supreme Court Highlights the Avoidance of Unnecessary Remand Litigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday underscored the importance of preventing unnecessary remands that could lead to fresh rounds of litigation. This was emphasized by a bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan as they overturned an order from the Allahabad High Court.

The case involved a decision by authorities to reject a man's application for correcting a revenue map, which had been remanded for fresh consideration. The bench pointed out that Section 30 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, dealing with map maintenance, was wrongly interpreted by the high court.

By setting aside the remand order, the Supreme Court highlighted the need for timely finality in legal settlements, especially when factual issues have been previously affirmed, as in this case, where no error necessitated correction under the specified section of the code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025