Historic Cooperation Pact: Pakistan and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties

Pakistan and Indonesia moved to elevate their diplomatic relationship by signing seven agreements on Tuesday. These agreements aim to boost cooperation in diverse fields, marking a significant development during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's inaugural visit to Pakistan.

Discussions between President Subianto and Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focused on deepening defense cooperation, expanding trade, and collaborating on educational and health initiatives. The two nations have expressed mutual interest in recalibrating their trade balance and fostering educational exchanges through state scholarships and vocational training.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic ties, the visit saw both countries commit to celebrating their anniversary with significant fanfare. President Subianto emphasized shared values and cooperation on global issues such as the Palestine question, underscoring the moderate, inclusive values both nations uphold as two of the largest Muslim countries. The trip concluded with an invitation for Prime Minister Shehbaz to visit Indonesia.

