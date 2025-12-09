Tensions Escalate on Cambodia-Thailand Border
The United States has expressed concern over ongoing hostilities and casualties on the Cambodia-Thailand border. The State Department is urging both nations to cease hostilities, protect civilians, and adhere to de-escalatory measures agreed upon in the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords.
Continued clashes and resulting casualties along the Cambodia-Thailand border have prompted concern from the United States, as confirmed by the State Department on Tuesday.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement calling for an immediate stop to the hostilities, emphasizing the need to safeguard civilians.
Rubio urged both nations to adhere to the de-escalatory protocols established in the October 26 Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords, aiming to restore calm.
