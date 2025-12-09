Left Menu

Exposed: The Secret Spy Inside the IRA

A recent report unveils that UK's MI5 shielded a top IRA spy, known as 'Stakeknife', involved in serious crimes during the Troubles. Despite being linked to multiple murders and abductions, the agent worked for decades, casting shadows on MI5's ethics and actions.

09-12-2025
A newly published report reveals that the UK's security services protected a high-ranking spy within the Irish Republican Army, despite knowing he was wanted for murder. This protection continued for decades after the end of Northern Ireland's conflict, shedding light on MI5's controversial operations.

The operative, widely identified as Freddie Scappaticci, held a critical position within the IRA's security unit, linked to numerous killings and abductions. Scappaticci, who passed away in 2023, was never charged for his alleged crimes during the Troubles, a detail that intensifies the debate on security ethics.

The investigative findings, released as part of Operation Kenova, accused MI5 of prioritizing the protection of their asset, leading to 'avoidable' murders. The late discovery of related files was criticized as a significant failure, sparking calls for transparency and accountability in governmental operations.

