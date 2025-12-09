NIA Unravels 'White-Collar' Terror Module with Major Arrests

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant steps in its investigation of the 'white-collar' terror network associated with the recent Delhi car blast. On Tuesday, the agency reported the arrest of Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla, marking the eighth person detained in connection with the explosion.

Malla, based in Baramulla, North Kashmir, faces serious allegations related to providing aid and support to Dr. Umar-un-Nabi. Umar, the alleged driver of the bomb-loaded vehicle, executed the deadly attack that resulted in 15 casualties and numerous injuries near the Red Fort on November 10.

According to the NIA, Dr. Malla not only harbor Dr. Umar-un-Nabi but also participated in efforts to eliminate evidence. This development follows the ongoing investigation as the agency collaborates with central and state resources to untangle the complex web of this terror plot.

