RPF's Turtle Rescue: 60 Turtles Saved in Dhanbad
The Railway Protection Force intercepted a trafficking effort on the Rishikesh-Howrah Doon Express in Jharkhand, arresting two individuals and rescuing 60 live turtles. This operation represents the third turtle rescue within two months at the Dhanbad station, highlighting ongoing wildlife smuggling issues in the region.
- Country:
- India
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) intercepted a trafficking operation on the Rishikesh-Howrah Doon Express, confiscating 60 live turtles and capturing two alleged smugglers in Jharkhand. The detainees, identified as Ramdas alias Hemendra Prasad Das from West Bengal and Himanshu Baidya from Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended following a tip-off.
The rescue was executed by a joint team from the RPF's Special Task Force and the Crime Intelligence Branch, who searched the general compartment of the train to find turtles belonging to the Indian flapshell species. These turtles were reportedly being transported from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh to Howrah.
This operation marks the third turtle-saving effort by the RPF at Dhanbad railway station within two months, after previous rescues on November 7th and December 3rd. The seized turtles have been handed over to divisional forest officials in Dhanbad.
(With inputs from agencies.)