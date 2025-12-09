RPF's Turtle Rescue: 60 Turtles Saved in Dhanbad

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) intercepted a trafficking operation on the Rishikesh-Howrah Doon Express, confiscating 60 live turtles and capturing two alleged smugglers in Jharkhand. The detainees, identified as Ramdas alias Hemendra Prasad Das from West Bengal and Himanshu Baidya from Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended following a tip-off.

The rescue was executed by a joint team from the RPF's Special Task Force and the Crime Intelligence Branch, who searched the general compartment of the train to find turtles belonging to the Indian flapshell species. These turtles were reportedly being transported from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh to Howrah.

This operation marks the third turtle-saving effort by the RPF at Dhanbad railway station within two months, after previous rescues on November 7th and December 3rd. The seized turtles have been handed over to divisional forest officials in Dhanbad.

(With inputs from agencies.)