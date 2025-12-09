Piyush Goyal, EU Trade Chief Push India–EU FTA Toward Early, Balanced Conclusion

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal held intensive discussions with H.E. Maroš Šefčovič, the European Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, on 8–9 December 2025 to provide strategic direction to the ongoing negotiations for the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The meeting reflected the strong political commitment on both sides to conclude a fair, balanced and ambitious trade agreement at the earliest.

Talks Follow a Week of Technical Negotiations Across Key FTA Chapters

The high-level engagement came immediately after a technical round of discussions held in New Delhi from 3–9 December 2025, covering major FTA pillars such as:

Market Access for Goods

Rules of Origin

Services

Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT)

Trade and Sustainable Development (TSD)

Regulatory cooperation and standards

These discussions were preceded by important interactions on 7 December 2025 between India’s Commerce Secretary and the Director-General for Trade of the European Commission, signaling strong momentum and shared determination to advance negotiations.

Goyal and Šefčovič Review Progress, Set Direction for Next Stages

During their detailed engagement, Minister Piyush Goyal and Commissioner Šefčovič:

Reviewed progress achieved so far across multiple negotiating tracks

Identified areas requiring further discussion

Reaffirmed political resolve to resolve pending issues through constructive dialogue

Underlined the importance of sustaining the current negotiation pace

Both sides recognized the need to maintain sustained exchanges among negotiators to advance towards a timely conclusion.

Shared Commitment to a Balanced, Modern and Future-Ready FTA

India and the EU reiterated that the FTA must:

Be fair, balanced and mutually beneficial

Reflect shared values and principles of rules-based trade

Support innovation, sustainability and resilient supply chains

Promote future-oriented economic cooperation

Enhance opportunities for businesses, investors, and consumers on both sides

The discussions reinforced that a strong India–EU trade partnership is vital for global economic stability in an era of geopolitical shifts and emerging supply chain challenges.

A Milestone Moment in India–EU Economic Relations

Commissioner Šefčovič’s visit marked a key step forward in the evolving India–EU trade architecture, underscoring:

India’s growing role as a trusted, reliable partner for Europe

The EU’s commitment to diversifying economic ties with high-growth partners

Strong alignment in areas such as sustainability, digital trade, green technologies, and resilient value chains

Both sides expressed confidence that the renewed diplomatic and technical momentum would pave the way for an early conclusion of a modern, comprehensive FTA.

A New Phase in India–EU Strategic Trade Partnership

Anchored in shared principles of prosperity, sustainability and innovation, the discussions concluded with a reaffirmation of political will on both sides. India and the EU now move into the next phase of negotiations with renewed determination, clearer direction, and a strengthened commitment to achieving a mutually advantageous agreement that can serve as a pillar of future economic cooperation.