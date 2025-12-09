Tragic Tale: The Disappearance and Death of a Young Girl

A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad, as a five-year-old girl, originally from Bihar, was allegedly murdered by a neighbor. The police revealed that the child was abducted on Monday evening and the accused has been arrested.

The deceased, a nursery student, was last seen by her mother around 4:00 pm on the family terrace before she went downstairs. After being unable to locate her, the family launched a desperate search and checked CCTV footage revealing the child with a neighbor, Pintu.

The girl's father reported the matter to the Palla police, leading to the arrest of Pintu. Upon interrogation, Pintu confessed to the crime, and the girl's body was found near a farmhouse. The possibility of rape is under investigation as the suspect remains in custody for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)