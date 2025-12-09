Tragic Tale: The Disappearance and Death of a Young Girl
A five-year-old girl from Faridabad was allegedly abducted and murdered by a neighbor. The possibility of rape is being investigated. The incident came to light after CCTV footage showed the girl with the accused. The police have arrested the suspect, and further investigation is underway.
A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad, as a five-year-old girl, originally from Bihar, was allegedly murdered by a neighbor. The police revealed that the child was abducted on Monday evening and the accused has been arrested.
The deceased, a nursery student, was last seen by her mother around 4:00 pm on the family terrace before she went downstairs. After being unable to locate her, the family launched a desperate search and checked CCTV footage revealing the child with a neighbor, Pintu.
The girl's father reported the matter to the Palla police, leading to the arrest of Pintu. Upon interrogation, Pintu confessed to the crime, and the girl's body was found near a farmhouse. The possibility of rape is under investigation as the suspect remains in custody for further questioning.
