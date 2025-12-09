NIA Crackdown: Unveiling the Maoist Network in Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its investigation by raiding a Rohtak residence linked to a key suspect, Naresh, involved in a CPI (Maoist) terror plot. This operation targeted attempts by the Maoists to re-establish their presence in India's Northern Region Bureau.

During the search, authorities seized two mobile phones and handwritten documents, crucial for the ongoing investigation. Naresh, previously associated with Chhatra Ekta Manch, was identified as a close collaborator of Priyanshu Kashyap, the accused in a 2023 NIA case.

The investigation highlights Kashyap's frequent meetings in Haryana with underground Maoist cadres, aiming to rejuvenate the terror outfit's influence across several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The NIA continues to probe the extent of this conspiracy.

