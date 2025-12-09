Haryana Government Invokes ESMA to Avert Doctors' Strike
The Haryana government has enforced the Essential Services Maintenance Act to prevent any strike by government doctors, who had planned to protest over unmet demands. This move aims to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. Doctors demand halting direct recruitment of senior officers and implementing a career progression scheme.
The Haryana government enforced the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on Tuesday to bar any strike by government doctors. This decision followed a two-day strike by doctors protesting unmet demands, including stopping the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.
The strike, instigated by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, affected healthcare services across the state. The doctors warn of an indefinite strike if their demands are ignored. The governor has deemed it crucial to prevent strikes to ensure critical patient care and maintain vital medical services.
Dr. Rajesh Khyalia, president of the doctors' association, emphasized long-standing demands like halting direct senior officer recruitment and implementing a career progression scheme. The association met with state officials, reaching a partial consensus. Meanwhile, the state deployed alternative medical staff to maintain services.
