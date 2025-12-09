Paving New Academic Paths: British Universities to Debut in Haryana

Alba Smeriglio, the UK Deputy High Commissioner to India, engaged in a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday to explore avenues for international academic and economic cooperation.

The dialogue underscored the potential introduction of British university campuses in Haryana, suggesting a significant enhancement of the state's global educational stature. Additionally, they addressed the UK's need for skilled labour and corresponding employment opportunities for Haryana's youth.

Investment opportunities in diverse sectors such as automobiles, aviation, agriculture, and defence were also at the fore of discussions, highlighting Haryana's conducive environment for British investments.

