Left Menu

Paving New Academic Paths: British Universities to Debut in Haryana

UK Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio met Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss British universities opening campuses in the state. Talks included skilled labour demand in the UK and investment opportunities in sectors like automobiles, aviation, agriculture, and defence equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 23:06 IST
Paving New Academic Paths: British Universities to Debut in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

Alba Smeriglio, the UK Deputy High Commissioner to India, engaged in a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday to explore avenues for international academic and economic cooperation.

The dialogue underscored the potential introduction of British university campuses in Haryana, suggesting a significant enhancement of the state's global educational stature. Additionally, they addressed the UK's need for skilled labour and corresponding employment opportunities for Haryana's youth.

Investment opportunities in diverse sectors such as automobiles, aviation, agriculture, and defence were also at the fore of discussions, highlighting Haryana's conducive environment for British investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025