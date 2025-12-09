Paving New Academic Paths: British Universities to Debut in Haryana
UK Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio met Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss British universities opening campuses in the state. Talks included skilled labour demand in the UK and investment opportunities in sectors like automobiles, aviation, agriculture, and defence equipment.
- Country:
- India
Alba Smeriglio, the UK Deputy High Commissioner to India, engaged in a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday to explore avenues for international academic and economic cooperation.
The dialogue underscored the potential introduction of British university campuses in Haryana, suggesting a significant enhancement of the state's global educational stature. Additionally, they addressed the UK's need for skilled labour and corresponding employment opportunities for Haryana's youth.
Investment opportunities in diverse sectors such as automobiles, aviation, agriculture, and defence were also at the fore of discussions, highlighting Haryana's conducive environment for British investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Investment Boom: Rs 5.75 Lakh Crore Deals at Global Summit
PM Modi Welcomes Microsoft’s Landmark AI Investment, Highlights India’s Leadership
BlackRock Boosts Indian Green Future with Rs 3,000 Crore Investment
Punjab: A Future-Ready Investment Hub
Microsoft's $17.5B AI Investment: Boosting India's Future