Australia Pioneers Youth Social Media Ban: A Global Turning Point?

Australia has taken a groundbreaking step by becoming the first country to prohibit social media access for children under the age of 16. This unprecedented move targets major platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, with the regulation taking effect from midnight.

The government has directed the 10 largest social media platforms to adhere to the new law or face hefty fines of up to A$49.5 million. This legislation arrives amidst growing concerns about social media's detrimental impact on young people's mental health and safety, a sentiment echoed by parents and child advocacy groups.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese justified the ban, emphasizing the importance of real-life interactions and encouraging youths to engage in physical activities or hobbies instead. As countries globally observe this development, Australia may set a precedent for future regulations in digital spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)