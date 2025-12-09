Left Menu

Australia Pioneers Youth Social Media Ban: A Global Turning Point?

Australia becomes the first nation to ban social media access for children under 16, affecting platforms like TikTok and YouTube. This move, hailed by child advocates but criticized by tech firms, may inspire global policy shifts. The ban aims to protect young users from harmful online content.

09-12-2025
Australia has taken a groundbreaking step by becoming the first country to prohibit social media access for children under the age of 16. This unprecedented move targets major platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, with the regulation taking effect from midnight.

The government has directed the 10 largest social media platforms to adhere to the new law or face hefty fines of up to A$49.5 million. This legislation arrives amidst growing concerns about social media's detrimental impact on young people's mental health and safety, a sentiment echoed by parents and child advocacy groups.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese justified the ban, emphasizing the importance of real-life interactions and encouraging youths to engage in physical activities or hobbies instead. As countries globally observe this development, Australia may set a precedent for future regulations in digital spaces.

