Elderly Couple Rescued from Digital Arrest in Jabalpur

A retired school principal and her husband experienced a harrowing ordeal when cyber fraudsters, masquerading as ATS officers, placed them under digital arrest in their Jabalpur home for four days.

The scam began when the couple was falsely accused of having ties with terrorists and being involved in a massive money laundering operation worth Rs 70 crore.

Upon being sent on an errand by the scammers, the elderly woman alerted a lawyer, prompting swift police intervention led by ASP Jitendra Singh, ultimately leading to their rescue. The case is under investigation, though it's unclear if any money was transferred.

(With inputs from agencies.)