Kinshasa Urges US to Amplify Sanctions Amid Eastern Congo Unrest
The Democratic Republic of Congo's appeal to the US for expanded sanctions against Rwanda gains urgency as M23 rebels advance. Chaos in eastern Congo has displaced around 200,000 people, highlighting escalating tensions. Congolese and Rwandan leaders met President Trump to reaffirm a fragile peace commitment.
Kinshasa is pressing the Trump administration to intensify sanctions on Rwanda amidst a deepening crisis as M23 rebels capture more territory in eastern Congo. The unrest has resulted in the displacement of approximately 200,000 civilians.
Congo's foreign minister, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, emphasized the importance of US action in maintaining credibility in peace efforts. Speaking to Reuters, Wagner called for measures that directly impact Rwanda's military capabilities.
Meanwhile, Rwanda insists its military presence in eastern Congo is defensive. The region remains fraught with tension as accusations of inadequate political will and recent military escalations blur the lines of responsibility in the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
