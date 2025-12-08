Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Congolese President Accuses Rwanda Amid Conflict in East Congo

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi accused Rwanda of violating peace commitments in Eastern Congo. This followed recent agreements aimed at resolving long-standing conflicts. Despite new deals brokered by the U.S. and Qatar, M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, have advanced into strategic areas, leading to deadly clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:33 IST
Tensions Surge: Congolese President Accuses Rwanda Amid Conflict in East Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday accused Rwanda of breaching peace commitments, following recent US and Qatar-led diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving years of conflict in Eastern Congo.

Tshisekedi's sharp remarks, made during a speech to lawmakers, come amid renewed violence involving the M23 rebels. The Rwanda-backed group advanced in a border region with Burundi, capturing the village of Luvungi and causing Congolese forces to retreat.

As tensions escalate, the village of Sange witnessed devastating explosions, killing at least 36 civilians. The crisis reiterates the fragile state of peace agreements, despite recent efforts to sustain them. Rwanda and Congo had just renewed commitments in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025