Tensions Surge: Congolese President Accuses Rwanda Amid Conflict in East Congo
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi accused Rwanda of violating peace commitments in Eastern Congo. This followed recent agreements aimed at resolving long-standing conflicts. Despite new deals brokered by the U.S. and Qatar, M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, have advanced into strategic areas, leading to deadly clashes.
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday accused Rwanda of breaching peace commitments, following recent US and Qatar-led diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving years of conflict in Eastern Congo.
Tshisekedi's sharp remarks, made during a speech to lawmakers, come amid renewed violence involving the M23 rebels. The Rwanda-backed group advanced in a border region with Burundi, capturing the village of Luvungi and causing Congolese forces to retreat.
As tensions escalate, the village of Sange witnessed devastating explosions, killing at least 36 civilians. The crisis reiterates the fragile state of peace agreements, despite recent efforts to sustain them. Rwanda and Congo had just renewed commitments in Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
