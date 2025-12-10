Left Menu

A Controversial Allegation: Owaisi's Backdoor NRC Claim

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MP, alleges the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is a covert National Register of Citizens, disenfranchising voters based on religion. He emphasizes this violates parliamentary laws and the Supreme Court ruling, urging for the right to vote to become fundamental.

Updated: 10-12-2025 17:33 IST
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, the MP from AIMIM, raised serious allegations in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, labeling it as a 'backdoor NRC' designed to disenfranchise individuals selectively based on religion.

In a debate on election reforms, Owaisi called for the right to vote to be recognized as a fundamental right, highlighting that the SIR undermines both parliamentary legislation and a Supreme Court judgement. He emphasized that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should not exceed the powers of the Supreme Court and Parliament.

Owaisi criticized the ECI for assuming powers beyond its jurisdiction, especially in matters of citizenship, which should fall under the Ministry of Home Affairs. He warned that the recent deletion of 3.66 lakh voters and related governmental actions appear to reflect a hidden agenda aligned with NRC objectives.

