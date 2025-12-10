Delhi Gears Up for Festive Safety Checks
The Delhi government has mandated fire safety inspections in restaurants, hotels, and clubs following a tragic fire in Goa. Authorities are instructed to verify compliance with safety regulations amid the festive season. Establishments lacking safety measures will face appropriate actions as emphasized by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
With the festive season approaching, the Delhi government has taken proactive measures to enhance fire safety standards across the city. In the wake of a devastating fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives, including four tourists from Delhi, fire safety inspections have been prioritized.
Directed by an official order from the Principal Director of Delhi Fire Service, A Nedunchezhiyan, immediate inspections are to be undertaken at public venues such as restaurants, hotels, and clubs. The directive mandates thorough checks to ensure adherence to fire safety regulations stipulated under the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010.
During a review at the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the need for collective responsibility among establishment owners and reiterated that non-compliant entities would face strict action. She stressed the urgency of seamless and delay-free issuance of fire safety certifications to prevent accidents.
