ISL Clubs Propose Consortium Amid Commercial Uncertainty

The AIFF is considering a proposal by Indian Super League clubs to form a consortium for operating the league, following the expiration of its marketing agreement with FSDL. The proposal will be discussed in the AIFF Annual General Meeting on December 20, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:56 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced plans to discuss a proposal from Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to form a consortium aimed at operating the top-tier league. The proposal, intended to resolve ongoing commercial challenges, will be a topic at the AIFF's Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 20.

The communication from AIFF, addressed to FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur and other ISL club executives, emphasized that the proposal needs the deliberation and approval of both the Executive Committee and the AGM. The discussion responds to the end of the Marketing Rights Agreement between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on December 8, which left the league without a commercial framework.

With the deadline for a new commercial partner approaching, the ISL clubs had earlier suggested that, without a new agreement, they could collectively form a consortium to manage the league with other stakeholders. As discussions continue, AIFF stressed the importance of maintaining the league's continuity and ensuring the protection of past investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

