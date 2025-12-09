Urgent Call for Fire Safety Measures in Mumbai's Nightclubs After Goa Tragedy

In the aftermath of a catastrophic fire at a Goa nightclub, which claimed 25 lives, the NCP (SP) has made an urgent appeal to Mumbai's fire brigade for immediate action. The fire occurred at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora, predominantly affecting staffers.

The NCP (SP) delegation, led by Amol Matele, submitted a memorandum to Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer, urging stringent fire safety measures. Their demands included surprise inspections, checking fire safety compliance, and establishing a zero-tolerance policy for violations.

Matele stressed that the Goa tragedy serves as a grave warning. He called for comprehensive efforts, including joint inspections with police, mandatory staff training, and public campaigns, emphasizing the urgent need to prioritize public safety in Mumbai's entertainment scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)