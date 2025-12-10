India Unveils First Hydrogen Train-Set, Marking Major Green Rail Milestone

Indian Railways has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful completion of its first hydrogen-powered train-set, developed on a pilot basis according to specifications laid down by the Research, Design & Standards Organization (RDSO). The initiative marks a transformative leap toward decarbonizing India’s railway network and advancing next-generation clean mobility technologies.

The details were shared by Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Hydrogen Train Manufacturing Completed; Green Hydrogen Plant Set Up

The manufacturing of the hydrogen train-set has been fully completed. To ensure a reliable supply of green hydrogen, a dedicated hydrogen production plant has been established in Jind, Haryana. The plant uses the electrolysis process, a key method for generating green hydrogen, ensuring the train-set operates with zero carbon emissions.

This facility forms an essential part of the pilot project and will serve as a model for future hydrogen-based rail infrastructure across the country.

Key Features of India’s Hydrogen Train-Set

Indian Railways’ pilot hydrogen train is among the most advanced globally, showcasing significant engineering innovation and indigenous development.

1. Atmanirbhar Bharat in Action

Designed and developed entirely in India, the project underscores the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in advanced mobility technologies.

2. World’s Longest and Most Powerful Hydrogen Train on Broad Gauge

Currently the world’s longest hydrogen train-set with 10 coaches.

Equipped with a total power output of 2400 kW, making it the most powerful hydrogen train-set operating on a broad-gauge platform worldwide.

3. Robust Train Configuration

Two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) of 1200 kW each.

Eight passenger coaches designed for safe, sustainable, and comfortable travel.

4. Zero Carbon Emissions

Emits only water vapour, positioning it as a clean and eco-friendly alternative to diesel-based trains.

A critical step in India’s pursuit of greener transportation solutions.

5. First-Ever Hydrogen Traction Technology Developed for Indian Railways

Involves designing from scratch, prototype manufacturing, and establishing new safety, operational, and maintenance systems for hydrogen traction.

A trailblazing effort demonstrating India’s entry into cutting-edge hydrogen mobility.

Strategic Significance: A New Era for Green Rail Mobility

Indian Railways clarified that, because the project is a pilot initiative, cost comparisons with existing traction systems (electric or diesel) are not appropriate at this stage. The primary objective is to test the technology, validate performance, establish safety protocols, and assess long-term scalability.

The hydrogen train project reinforces the national commitment to:

Clean energy adoption

Reduction of carbon footprint

Development of alternative propulsion systems

Acceleration of India’s green transition under various national sustainability missions

Once operational, the pilot will provide essential insights into future expansion possibilities, potentially transforming regional and long-distance mobility.

A Milestone for India’s Transportation Future

The launch of the hydrogen train-set marks a significant milestone in India’s journey toward clean, sustainable, and innovative transportation ecosystems. By integrating green hydrogen with advanced rail engineering, Indian Railways is positioning the country at the forefront of global green mobility efforts.

This initiative demonstrates India’s long-term vision for environment-friendly, fuel-efficient, and technologically sophisticated rail systems that support national climate goals and global environmental commitments.