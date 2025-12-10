Left Menu

Amit Shah's Fiery Rebuttal Against Opposition Over Election Reforms

Union Home Minister Amit Shah aggressively addressed the Lok Sabha, accusing the opposition of electoral falsehoods and defending election reforms. Shah attributed Congress' electoral defeats to its leadership, dismissed allegations of vote tampering, and underscored the importance of cleaning up electoral rolls by removing illegal immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:48 IST
Amit Shah's Fiery Rebuttal Against Opposition Over Election Reforms
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust address at the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique against the opposition's stance on election reforms. Shah asserted that the ongoing campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was a diversionary tactic by a desperate opposition unable to win elections via corrupt methods.

Shah linked Congress' consecutive poll failures to poor leadership, dismissing claims of election malpractices involving Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and alleged 'vote chori.' The home minister stressed that the Modi government is determined to remove illegal immigrants from voter lists to safeguard democracy.

The session turned contentious when opposition leader Rahul Gandhi challenged Shah to a debate on electoral improprieties, sparking heated exchanges. Despite the opposition's disruptions, Shah maintained that electoral roll integrity is crucial for transparent elections, dismissing criticisms as disparaging to India's democratic image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025