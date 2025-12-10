Amit Shah's Fiery Rebuttal Against Opposition Over Election Reforms
Union Home Minister Amit Shah aggressively addressed the Lok Sabha, accusing the opposition of electoral falsehoods and defending election reforms. Shah attributed Congress' electoral defeats to its leadership, dismissed allegations of vote tampering, and underscored the importance of cleaning up electoral rolls by removing illegal immigrants.
In a robust address at the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique against the opposition's stance on election reforms. Shah asserted that the ongoing campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was a diversionary tactic by a desperate opposition unable to win elections via corrupt methods.
Shah linked Congress' consecutive poll failures to poor leadership, dismissing claims of election malpractices involving Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and alleged 'vote chori.' The home minister stressed that the Modi government is determined to remove illegal immigrants from voter lists to safeguard democracy.
The session turned contentious when opposition leader Rahul Gandhi challenged Shah to a debate on electoral improprieties, sparking heated exchanges. Despite the opposition's disruptions, Shah maintained that electoral roll integrity is crucial for transparent elections, dismissing criticisms as disparaging to India's democratic image.
