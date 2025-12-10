Left Menu

Authorities Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Godavari

Authorities conducted a major crackdown on illegal sand mining in the Godavari River by destroying ten boats used for unauthorized extraction. The boats, valued at Rs 2.20 crore, were seized and destroyed with explosives. This action aims to curb illegal sand extraction activities in the region.

Updated: 10-12-2025 21:07 IST
Authorities Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Godavari
In a significant crackdown on illegal sand mining, authorities have destroyed ten boats used for unauthorized sand extraction in the Godavari River. This operation, conducted on Wednesday, involved the controlled explosion of seven large iron fibre boats and three small iron engine boats, totaling a value of Rs 2.20 crore, according to officials.

The raid took place in the morning as police and revenue officials targeted an area close to the Godavari River. Individuals were found extracting sand using the large fibre and smaller engine-operated iron boats. These operations were being carried out without any formal government permission, leading to the decisive action against the illegal practice.

The seized boats were subsequently destroyed with the use of gelatin explosives, highlighting the authorities' commitment to curbing unauthorized sand extraction in the region.

