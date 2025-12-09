Left Menu

Slovakia's Political Shifts Trigger EU Concerns Over Rule of Law

Slovakia's government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, has made several controversial moves, including dismantling whistleblower protections and altering media and NGO regulations. These actions have sparked significant criticism, with many viewing them as democratic backsliding. The EU has raised concerns regarding the impact on the rule of law.

Slovakia's parliament has voted to abolish the nation's whistleblower protection office, a decision that has intensified concerns regarding the state of democracy in the EU member nation. The government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico since 2023, claims these moves enhance accountability, but critics argue it's a step backward for democracy.

The controversial decisions include criminal law reform, which has dismantled a special prosecution branch for high-level crime and reduced penalties for financial offenses. This includes decreased sentences for corruption and misuse of EU funds. Moreover, changes to the statute of limitations have halted numerous investigations.

The government has also restructured the police force by dissolving an organized-crime unit and replacing leaders with affiliates of the ruling party. Further, a significant overhaul of the public broadcaster RTVS has been approved, raising alarms about media freedom being compromised. Tightened regulations on NGOs, particularly those financed by foreign entities, have been seen as targeting the civil sector.

