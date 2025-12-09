Left Menu

RBI's New Move: Transparency in Foreign Exchange Costs

The Reserve Bank of India has released a draft circular aiming to increase transparency in foreign exchange transactions. By January 2024, dealers must disclose mid-market prices for contracts, and future mandates will include detailing all transaction costs. Stakeholders can submit comments on the draft by January 9, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:35 IST
RBI's New Move: Transparency in Foreign Exchange Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a draft circular on Tuesday, focusing on enhancing the transparency of foreign exchange transaction costs.

According to the draft, authorized dealers are required to disclose the mid-market mark, bid, and ask prices of foreign exchange derivative contracts by January 2024. This will include retail contracts.

Furthermore, the RBI aims to mandate that dealers provide detailed transaction costs such as remittance fees and currency conversion charges to retail users. Interested parties can submit their feedback on the draft by January 9, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025