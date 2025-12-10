Left Menu

Massive Security Deployment for Cricket Clash: India vs South Africa

A significant police force of 3,000 officers is set to ensure safety and manage crowds for the T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa, as per Punjab Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla. Security and traffic arrangements will be strictly supervised at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasnagar | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:40 IST
A sizeable police force comprising 3,000 personnel will secure the ground for tomorrow's much-anticipated T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa, an official revealed on Wednesday.

Punjab's Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Arpit Shukla, confirmed that stringent security protocols are in place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium located in Mullanpur.

The task force will operate under the leadership of a deputy inspector general and two assistant inspectors general, supported by 80 superintendents of police and other gazetted officers, according to Shukla. Meanwhile, Rupnagar Range DIG Nanak Singh and SAS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans are assigned to oversee the meticulous security and traffic arrangements. To facilitate smooth transportation, specific traffic diversions and route advisories have been issued for visitors to the stadium, which boasts a capacity of 35,000 seats.

