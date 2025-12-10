Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Italy's Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani to discuss the joint strategic action plan, appreciating the proactive steps taken in key sectors like trade, investment, and innovation. This partnership aims to strengthen ties and benefit both nations and the global community.

Strengthening Ties: India-Italy's Strategic Partnership
In a significant diplomatic interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday. Modi expressed appreciation for the collaborative measures under the joint strategic action plan.

Tajani's three-day visit to India emphasizes strengthening bilateral relations. Modi highlighted key areas of cooperation including trade, investment, and education.

The ongoing partnership between India and Italy aims to enhance mutual benefits and contribute positively to global dynamics, as noted by Modi.

