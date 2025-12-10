Strengthening Ties: India-Italy's Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday. Modi expressed appreciation for the collaborative measures under the joint strategic action plan.

Tajani's three-day visit to India emphasizes strengthening bilateral relations. Modi highlighted key areas of cooperation including trade, investment, and education.

The ongoing partnership between India and Italy aims to enhance mutual benefits and contribute positively to global dynamics, as noted by Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)