EU Enlargement Chief: Ukraine's EU Membership 'Inevitable' Despite Challenges

The European Union's enlargement chief expressed confidence Wednesday in Ukraine's inevitable EU membership, despite potential hurdles posed by Hungary. Commissioner Marta Kos underscored the political significance of this membership during a visit to a war-damaged thermal power plant in Western Ukraine.

Kos, addressing reporters, brushed aside concerns over Hungary's stance, emphasizing the importance of necessary reforms for Ukraine's accession. 'There has never been a war on the territory of the European Union,' Kos stated, highlighting security guarantees linked to EU membership.

The visit also shed light on the resilience of Ukraine's power workers, battling relentless Russian attacks. Kos lauded Ukrainians' resilience, dismissing Russian expectations of a swift defeat: 'Putin said it would take one week. But here we are, nearly four years on.'

