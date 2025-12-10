Crackdown in Jharkhand: Major Seizure of Drugs and Illicit Liquor

In a significant law enforcement operation in Jharkhand, authorities arrested six individuals for possession of drugs and illicit foreign liquor valued at Rs 10.84 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, police in the Palamu district intercepted a vehicle carrying over Rs 5 lakh worth of foreign liquor under the Panki police station limits. Officers recovered 480 bottles concealed in cartons. Two of the suspects have prior criminal records, according to Lesliganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha, with the liquor allegedly bound for Bihar.

In a separate incident, Garhwa district officials arrested two suspected drug dealers with 29.2 grams of brown sugar during a raid in Garhdevi Mohalla. Garhwa SDPO Neeraj Kumar reported that one suspect confessed to sourcing the drug from Sasaram and distributing it locally. Authorities also confiscated Rs 2,80,720 in cash, two motorcycles, and six mobile phones. Investigations are ongoing.