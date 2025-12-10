Uttar Pradesh Extends Timeline for Voter Roll Revision

The Uttar Pradesh Election Office has asked the Election Commission of India for an additional two weeks to finalize the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa announced this request, citing the need for district election officers to re-verify voters who have died, relocated, or cannot be traced.

Rinwa emphasized the importance of this extension, revealing that 99.24% of enumeration forms have been digitized. Among these entries, 18.85% remain unverified, consisting of permanently shifted voters, deceased individuals, duplicate entries, and non-responsive forms.

