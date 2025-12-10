Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Extends Timeline for Voter Roll Revision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, announced a request for a two-week extension to complete the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The extension aims to verify deceased, migrated, untraceable, and duplicate voters. Over 99% of enumeration forms have been digitized with efforts to enhance voter registration accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:05 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Election Office has asked the Election Commission of India for an additional two weeks to finalize the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa announced this request, citing the need for district election officers to re-verify voters who have died, relocated, or cannot be traced.

Rinwa emphasized the importance of this extension, revealing that 99.24% of enumeration forms have been digitized. Among these entries, 18.85% remain unverified, consisting of permanently shifted voters, deceased individuals, duplicate entries, and non-responsive forms.

