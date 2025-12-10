Swift Action: Thane GRP Rescues Kidnapped Toddler in 24 Hours
The Government Railway Police in Thane rescued a two-year-old girl within 24 hours of her kidnapping. The child was found near Ambernath station, and a 14-year-old has been detained. The quick operation involved thorough CCTV review and informant support, leading to the successful recovery.
The Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) made headlines by successfully tracing and rescuing a kidnapped two-year-old girl within a 24-hour period, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.
The toddler was discovered unharmed outside Ambernath railway station, following the detention of a 14-year-old girl connected to the abduction. The situation unfolded when a housekeeping worker reported her daughter missing after leaving their children in a friend's care during a movie outing.
Prompted by the urgency of the situation, the Thane GRP registered a kidnapping case and launched a decisive search operation that utilized extensive CCTV surveillance and tip-offs from informants, ultimately leading to the safe recovery of the child within a day.
