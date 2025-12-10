Swift Action: Thane GRP Rescues Kidnapped Toddler in 24 Hours

The Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) made headlines by successfully tracing and rescuing a kidnapped two-year-old girl within a 24-hour period, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The toddler was discovered unharmed outside Ambernath railway station, following the detention of a 14-year-old girl connected to the abduction. The situation unfolded when a housekeeping worker reported her daughter missing after leaving their children in a friend's care during a movie outing.

Prompted by the urgency of the situation, the Thane GRP registered a kidnapping case and launched a decisive search operation that utilized extensive CCTV surveillance and tip-offs from informants, ultimately leading to the safe recovery of the child within a day.

