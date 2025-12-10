Left Menu

Punjab Gears Up for Secure Zila Parishad Elections

Over 44,000 police personnel will be deployed across Punjab to ensure fair and peaceful zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections on December 14. Security measures include inter-state checkpoints and intense patrolling, with results announced on December 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:13 IST
Punjab is gearing up for its upcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections, scheduled for December 14. A robust security presence of over 44,000 police personnel is being mobilized to ensure the elections are free, fair, and peaceful, according to officials.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized the importance of creating a positive and secure environment for voters. Police have been instructed to strictly follow the model code of conduct. Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla led a virtual meeting with senior police officers where it was decided to bolster security by deploying substantial personnel in key areas.

Measures include setting up inter-state and inter-district checkpoints and conducting flag marches to reassure the public. With 18,718 polling booths established, some categorized as hyper-sensitive, the state is focused on preempting any disruptions ahead of the results announcement on December 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

