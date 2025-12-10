Tragic End: Young Love Turns Fatal

A tragic incident unfolded when a 19-year-old engineering student lost his life, reportedly due to an assault by his girlfriend's mother. The confrontation arose amidst familial disapproval regarding the young couple's relationship.

Authorities reported that the altercation at the girl's home involved the use of a cricket bat during a heated discussion about an alleged pregnancy. The accused mother also inflicted injuries on her daughter, who sustained a fracture and head injury.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder, while investigations continue to piece together the events that led to this unfortunate loss of life in Sangareddy district.