Court Orders FIR: A Fake Encounter Scandal Unveils

In a recent development, the court has directed the filing of an FIR against 15 policemen for their involvement in the alleged abduction and staged encounter of a village head, Harendra, in the Farah region. This decision came after a detailed hearing of complaints submitted by villager Gajendra Singh.

Gajendra, Harendra's father, reported to the authorities that the police forcibly entered their house in February, assaulted his son, seized property, and staged an encounter, resulting in Harendra's prolonged imprisonment under false charges. He supported his claims with CCTV footage and phone location data.

The case has stirred public attention, highlighting significant allegations against law enforcement and leading Chief Judicial Magistrate Utsav Gaurav Raj to instruct Farah Police Station to commence formal proceedings against the accused officers as the investigation unfolds further.

(With inputs from agencies.)