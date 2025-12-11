Left Menu

U.S. to Reset G20 Agenda Amidst Feud with South Africa

The U.S. begins its G20 presidency with plans to exclude South Africa, citing tensions over allegations against its government. The U.S. vows reforms to refocus on economic growth, while South Africa refutes claims by President Trump. The G20 summit will occur in Miami next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:11 IST
U.S. to Reset G20 Agenda Amidst Feud with South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is set to start its presidency of the G20, putting forward a plan that notably leaves South Africa out of the upcoming meetings. According to sources, this move comes amid tense relations, with South Africa, this year's host, not receiving an invitation.

The beginning of America's 12-month presidency is overshadowed by an unresolved dispute with Africa's leading economy. The row stems from repeated accusations by President Trump regarding South Africa's treatment of its white minority government, charges that Pretoria denies.

As the nation takes charge, it aims to redirect the G20's focus towards fostering economic growth and innovation. Despite the exclusion of South Africa, the upcoming summit is slated for President Trump's Miami golf resort, highlighting U.S. influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025