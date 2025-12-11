U.S. to Reset G20 Agenda Amidst Feud with South Africa

The United States is set to start its presidency of the G20, putting forward a plan that notably leaves South Africa out of the upcoming meetings. According to sources, this move comes amid tense relations, with South Africa, this year's host, not receiving an invitation.

The beginning of America's 12-month presidency is overshadowed by an unresolved dispute with Africa's leading economy. The row stems from repeated accusations by President Trump regarding South Africa's treatment of its white minority government, charges that Pretoria denies.

As the nation takes charge, it aims to redirect the G20's focus towards fostering economic growth and innovation. Despite the exclusion of South Africa, the upcoming summit is slated for President Trump's Miami golf resort, highlighting U.S. influence.

