Fraud Charges Dropped: Former Fox Executive Hernan Lopez Cleared in Soccer Bribery Case

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have decided to dismiss fraud charges against Hernan Lopez, a former Fox executive, who was entangled in an alleged bribery scheme involving soccer officials. This development represents a new chapter in the ongoing battle against corruption within the sport.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. stated the decision to drop the charges was in the pursuit of justice, though specifics were not covered. Lopez expressed relief, maintaining that the accusations were groundless from the outset, emphasizing his commitment to ethical conduct throughout his career.

Lopez's legal troubles were part of a larger U.S. Department of Justice investigation, launched in 2015, targeting corruption in the soccer world. While an appeal revived his 2023 conviction, the U.S. Supreme Court is now being urged to annul the appeals court's decision and allow for the case's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)