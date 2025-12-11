María Corina Machado: A Nobel Honor Amidst Venezuelan Turmoil

Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado was unable to attend the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Norway, where she was honored for her efforts towards democracy. Her absence sparked varied sentiments in Venezuela, where she is both supported and criticized for her political stance.

The award was accepted by her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa, who delivered a poignant message from Machado, reinforcing her unwavering commitment to a free Venezuela. The ceremony served as both a celebration of her achievements and a critique of the nation's ongoing human rights violations under President Nicolás Maduro.

Human Rights organizations and the UN have documented widespread abuses in Venezuela, calling for President Maduro to recognize election results and step down. Machado's return to Venezuela remains uncertain as supporters and detractors grapple with the implications of her Nobel recognition.

