Left Menu

New Bridge in Sangaldan to Transform Connectivity and Boost Tourism

The completion of a strategic bridge in the Sangaldan area of Ramban district promises improved connectivity and enhanced local tourism. Built by the General Reserve Engineering Force at Rs. 9 crores, this development addresses long-standing travel issues caused by the previously unpredictable Chhapar Nallah route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:16 IST
New Bridge in Sangaldan to Transform Connectivity and Boost Tourism
Steel Super Structure bridge over the Chhapar Nallah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the rural expanse of Sangaldan, located within the Gool tehsil of Ramban district, a transformative infrastructure project reaches completion. The General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) under the Beacon division has finished constructing a 45-meter long, 12-meter wide, double-lane steel superstructure bridge over the Chhapar Nallah. Valued at Rs. 9 crores, the bridge includes a half-kilometer approach road at both ends, costing Rs. 4 crore. This project promises to be a significant boon for the locals, during rains the notorious Chhapar Nallah often led to hazardous travel interruptions.

The completion of the bridge marks a turning point for commuters and drivers journeying between Ramban, the Gool-Sangaldan corridor, and Mahore area of Reasi district, offering respite from travel difficulties during rains. Arshad Ahmad, a local taxi driver, highlights past challenges, recounting how rainfall would halt travel for days, impacting livelihoods. With the bridge's inauguration, such issues are now relegated to history, promising a smoother journey for residents, students, employees, and especially emergency services.

Dr. Shamshad Shaan, Chairperson of the District Development Council, Ramban, described Chhapar Nallah as a significant impediment on the Ramban-Gool and Ramban-Rajouri highways. The area, home to about 1.5 lakh residents, has long struggled with travel woes. The new bridge is not only poised to alleviate these issues but is also expected to catalyze tourism by bridging connections to scenic locales in Gool tehsil and beyond, including the convenience of nearby railway access.

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025