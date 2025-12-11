New Bridge in Sangaldan to Transform Connectivity and Boost Tourism

In the rural expanse of Sangaldan, located within the Gool tehsil of Ramban district, a transformative infrastructure project reaches completion. The General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) under the Beacon division has finished constructing a 45-meter long, 12-meter wide, double-lane steel superstructure bridge over the Chhapar Nallah. Valued at Rs. 9 crores, the bridge includes a half-kilometer approach road at both ends, costing Rs. 4 crore. This project promises to be a significant boon for the locals, during rains the notorious Chhapar Nallah often led to hazardous travel interruptions.

The completion of the bridge marks a turning point for commuters and drivers journeying between Ramban, the Gool-Sangaldan corridor, and Mahore area of Reasi district, offering respite from travel difficulties during rains. Arshad Ahmad, a local taxi driver, highlights past challenges, recounting how rainfall would halt travel for days, impacting livelihoods. With the bridge's inauguration, such issues are now relegated to history, promising a smoother journey for residents, students, employees, and especially emergency services.

Dr. Shamshad Shaan, Chairperson of the District Development Council, Ramban, described Chhapar Nallah as a significant impediment on the Ramban-Gool and Ramban-Rajouri highways. The area, home to about 1.5 lakh residents, has long struggled with travel woes. The new bridge is not only poised to alleviate these issues but is also expected to catalyze tourism by bridging connections to scenic locales in Gool tehsil and beyond, including the convenience of nearby railway access.