Ensuring Electoral Transparency: DMK MP NR Elango's Call for Reforms

DMK MP NR Elango calls for transparency and accountability in India's electoral process. During a Rajya Sabha discussion, he highlighted concerns over EVM reliability and questioned the Election Commission's operations. Emphasizing 'Free and Fair Elections', Elango demanded the impossible tampering standard and raised legality issues with the Special Intensive Revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:40 IST
During a recent Rajya Sabha session, DMK MP NR Elango stressed the need for transparency and accountability in India's electoral processes. He argued for absolute certainty in election integrity rather than mere statistical improbability, particularly regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Raising concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Elango labeled it a 'Specified Inclusion & Removal' process. He criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for operating above constitutional laws, advocating for transparent election reforms.

Throughout the session, various MPs echoed Elango's sentiment, expressing demands for a shift back to ballot papers to ensure fairness. They urged stronger support for Booth Level Officers handling arduous election tasks.

