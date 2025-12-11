Clash Erupts Over Ethanol Plant in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, a conflict between farmers and police over an ethanol factory's construction led to 40 detentions and 100 others being booked. Farmers, alleging potential pollution, clashed with police, causing injuries on both sides. The district officials assert that the project has all required approvals.
In a significant development in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, a clash between farmers and police has resulted in the detention of 40 individuals and legal actions against more than 100 others. The confrontation erupted over protests concerning the construction of an ethanol plant, perceived by the farmers as an environmental threat.
On Wednesday, tensions climbed when farmers demolished the boundary wall of the under-construction site at Rathi Kheda village, utilizing tractors to dismantle the barricades. The ensuing chaos saw vehicles being vandalized and set ablaze. Police report that approximately 36 personnel sustained injuries amid efforts to contain the violent protest.
District officials emphasize that the ethanol plant adheres to all necessary approvals such as land conversion and pollution control. Meanwhile, the local Congress leadership and farmer organizations remain steadfast in their demand for construction halt, arguing the need for environmental clearance and local consent for the project to proceed.
