Voter Vigilance: The Campaign to Ensure Accurate Electoral Rolls in Azamgarh

In Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has voiced concerns about the prevalence of missing voters in the district. During a review meeting, he tasked party cadres with engaging at the grassroots level to account for all voters.

Participating in the session at the collectorate auditorium were officials and public representatives, including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's president Arvind Rajbhar. The review highlighted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, pinpointing a high number of potentially missing entries.

The chief minister's initiative focused on expunging fraudulent entries and including genuine voters, especially those outside the district. Officials were directed to ensure a comprehensive review of the electoral rolls, removing deceased individuals and rectifying any discrepancies.

