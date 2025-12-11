Railway Police Crack Down on Notorious 'Madari' Phone Theft Gang

The Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully dismantled a notorious gang involved in stealing mobile phones and illicit online money transfers. This significant breakthrough came after the arrest of four individuals in Nashik, as announced by an official on Thursday.

The gang's operation involved deceitfully borrowing mobile phones under the guise of making a call, only to abscond with them. In August, a young man from Kolkata fell victim to this con at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, resulting in the theft of his phone and a Rs 40,700 unauthorized bank transfer.

Acting on multiple intelligence inputs, the railway police apprehended gang members Shubham Tatya Modhale, Khudbuddin Bashir Shaikh, Nurmohammad Babu Madari, and Altaf Nurmohammad Madari. They recovered three stolen mobile phones during the operation. The GRP suspects that the 'Madari' gang has targeted numerous victims, underscoring the larger scope of their criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)