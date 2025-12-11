Supreme Court Debates Election Commission's Role in Electoral Roll Revisions

In a critical hearing, the Supreme Court examined the Election Commission's controversial approach to revising electoral rolls across multiple states. Petitioners challenged the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), arguing it unjustly treats voters with suspicion and risks suspending citizenship.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, assessed these concerns, questioning whether the poll panel's actions deviate from its constitutional duty as a facilitator of voting rights. The judges probed into the rationale behind selecting specific regions for SIR and its timing, especially in states like Chhattisgarh where elections aren't imminent.

The hearing highlighted broader socio-political implications, including migration's role in voter registration. The session remains ongoing with further arguments scheduled, as Chief Justice Kant restricted additional fresh pleas to avoid publicity-driven cases.

