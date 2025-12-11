Kingpin Arrested in Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scandal

In a significant crackdown, police in Gyanpur arrested Sanjay Dubey, the alleged kingpin behind a widespread interstate racket producing fake freedom fighter certificates. These counterfeit documents were used by candidates to secure admissions and government jobs under reserved quotas.

The fraud came to light during rigorous scrutiny of documents submitted for UP Police recruitment, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal. A detailed investigation revealed that several certificates, allegedly issued by the Bhadohi district magistrate's office, were fraudulent.

The criminal operation, reportedly orchestrated by Dubey and his nephew Pradeep for nearly a decade, charged significant sums for each forged document. While Dubey has been detained, a manhunt is underway for Pradeep and other members of the network, which spans across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

