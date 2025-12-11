Left Menu

Kingpin Arrested in Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scandal

Police arrested Sanjay Dubey, the alleged mastermind behind an interstate racket forging fake freedom fighter certificates used for admissions and jobs under quotas. Discovered during UP Police recruitment scrutiny, the scheme involved high fees and stretched across UP and MP. Dubey's nephew, Pradeep, remains at large.

Updated: 11-12-2025 19:59 IST
In a significant crackdown, police in Gyanpur arrested Sanjay Dubey, the alleged kingpin behind a widespread interstate racket producing fake freedom fighter certificates. These counterfeit documents were used by candidates to secure admissions and government jobs under reserved quotas.

The fraud came to light during rigorous scrutiny of documents submitted for UP Police recruitment, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal. A detailed investigation revealed that several certificates, allegedly issued by the Bhadohi district magistrate's office, were fraudulent.

The criminal operation, reportedly orchestrated by Dubey and his nephew Pradeep for nearly a decade, charged significant sums for each forged document. While Dubey has been detained, a manhunt is underway for Pradeep and other members of the network, which spans across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

