Cross-Border Hearts at Odds: A Hindu Couple's Legal Battle

A Pakistani Hindu couple married in 2020 faces legal turmoil as the wife petitions India's Madhya Pradesh High Court to deport her husband. She accuses him of planning a second marriage without a divorce. The husband denies allegations, asserting his wife's unwillingness to reconcile or consent to a divorce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:24 IST
A high-profile family dispute involving a Pakistani Hindu couple has escalated to the Madhya Pradesh High Court after reconciliation attempts failed. The couple, married in Pakistan in 2020, has been geographically separated for a prolonged period, adding complexity to their legal entanglement.

The woman, 28-year-old Nikita Devi from Pakistan, has lodged a writ petition in the Indore bench of the high court. She accuses her husband, Vikram Kumar Nagdev, 35, of planning to remarry without terminating their current marriage and seeks his deportation from India. Nagdev resides in Indore on a long-term visa.

The case underscores intricate legalities involving cross-border marriages. Devi's counsel emphasized invoking Article 226 of the Indian Constitution, which allows high courts to issue writs relevant to fundamental rights. Meanwhile, Nagdev disputes the allegations, countering that Devi refused both reconciliation and legal divorce.

