US Warns South Sudan: Aid Cuts Loom Amid Fee Disputes

The United States issued a stark warning to South Sudan on Thursday, threatening to slash foreign aid over claims that the Juba government has imposed excessive fees on humanitarian groups and is obstructing their activities.

In a robust statement from the State Department's Bureau for African Affairs, the US accused South Sudan of breaching its international commitments, with potential consequences including substantial reductions in foreign assistance. The US, a leading donor to South Sudan, supports the country in alleviating the long-standing challenges in nutrition, education, and healthcare, largely due to prolonged conflict and instability.

Highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis, with over 70% of South Sudan's 11 million populace dependent on aid, the US condemned the governance issues akin to misallocation of public funds and insecure environments contrived by the leadership. Additionally, despite receiving approximately $25 billion in oil revenues, significant public services remain unprovided. In a bid to foster transparency and real partnership, the US urged the government to facilitate humanitarian operations, utilize public funds effectively, and support vulnerable communities.

