Left Menu

US Warns South Sudan: Aid Cuts Loom Amid Fee Disputes

The United States has warned South Sudan of potential foreign aid cuts due to excessive fees imposed on humanitarian groups and obstructed operations. The US, a major donor to South Sudan, cited violations of international obligations. With over 70% relying on aid, the situation remains critical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:41 IST
US Warns South Sudan: Aid Cuts Loom Amid Fee Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

The United States issued a stark warning to South Sudan on Thursday, threatening to slash foreign aid over claims that the Juba government has imposed excessive fees on humanitarian groups and is obstructing their activities.

In a robust statement from the State Department's Bureau for African Affairs, the US accused South Sudan of breaching its international commitments, with potential consequences including substantial reductions in foreign assistance. The US, a leading donor to South Sudan, supports the country in alleviating the long-standing challenges in nutrition, education, and healthcare, largely due to prolonged conflict and instability.

Highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis, with over 70% of South Sudan's 11 million populace dependent on aid, the US condemned the governance issues akin to misallocation of public funds and insecure environments contrived by the leadership. Additionally, despite receiving approximately $25 billion in oil revenues, significant public services remain unprovided. In a bid to foster transparency and real partnership, the US urged the government to facilitate humanitarian operations, utilize public funds effectively, and support vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025