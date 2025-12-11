Judge Orders Immediate Release of Wrongfully Deported Maryland Man

A U.S. judge on Thursday mandated the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego, who became a prominent figure in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown due to his wrongful deportation. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis underscored that there was never a formal order for Abrego's deportation from the United States.

This decision allows Abrego to temporarily return to his Maryland residence, directly contradicting prior declarations from Trump administration officials who insisted he would never freely reside in the U.S. again. Abrego's wrongful deportation saga, commencing in March when he was sent to a Salvadoran prison before being returned to face human smuggling charges, highlights the contentious nature of the administration's immigration tactics.

Advocates for Abrego argue his continued detention was unlawfully punitive. Despite government assertions that he can be held while awaiting deportation, the lack of a formal 2019 deportation order invalidated his detention. While the administration seeks deportation options, Abrego is open to relocation in Costa Rica, which had previously agreed to offer him refugee status.

