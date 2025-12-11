Hlabisa urges lawful engagement as new municipal wards handed to IEC for 2026 polls

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has called on all South Africans — including traditional leaders, councillors, political parties and civil society — to support the smooth integration of newly demarcated municipal wards and ensure that any concerns are processed through lawful, constitutional channels.

His remarks follow the Municipal Demarcation Board’s (MDB) formal handover of the 2026/27 Local Government Election ward boundaries to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), marking a major milestone in the country’s electoral cycle.

“Discontent must never translate into disenfranchisement or disruption. We all share a responsibility to protect free and fair elections and the stability of our municipalities,” Hlabisa said.

Increase in Ward Numbers and Milestone for Democracy

The MDB announced that South Africa’s total number of municipal wards has increased by 20, rising from 4 468 in 2021 to 4 488 in 2025. The handover ceremony was attended by government leaders, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, political parties, the media and citizens watching online.

The event reinforced that inclusive, credible and transparent elections depend on both public trust and strong technical foundations such as accurate ward boundaries.

Hlabisa commended the MDB for concluding its ward delimitation cycle, describing the handover as a pivotal constitutional moment that officially triggers the IEC’s preparations for the next local government elections.

Wards as the Backbone of Local Democracy

The Minister stressed that municipal wards enable:

Fair representation in councils

Clear accountability between councillors and communities

Effective service delivery planning

Proper allocation of resources for services like water, roads, energy, housing and waste management

“Municipal wards are the building blocks of local democracy. They ensure citizens know who to approach and allow councillors to be held accountable,” he said.

Inclusive and Rigorous Delimitation Process

Hlabisa highlighted that the final ward maps were shaped through an extensive national consultation process, including:

Awareness campaigns starting mid-2024

Technical consultations with municipalities

Public participation from April to June 2025

Publication of draft proposals and opportunities for objections

He also applauded the MDB for its professional management of previously deferred municipal boundary cases. To ensure electoral stability, outer municipal boundaries will not change before the 2026/27 elections.

IEC Now Begins Major Preparations

With the handover complete, the IEC will now begin several logistical and administrative tasks ahead of the elections:

Aligning 23 000 voting districts with new ward boundaries

Securing and confirming voting venues

Ensuring access for persons with disabilities and remote communities

Re-registering voters affected by boundary changes

Combating misinformation

Preparing for special voting, party registration and candidate nominations

IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya thanked the MDB for its meticulous work and emphasised the importance of ongoing public engagement as preparations intensify.

Election Timeline and Call for Voter Registration

Hlabisa reminded citizens that municipal councils serve five-year terms, with elections required within 90 days of their expiry. Since the current term ends on 1 November 2026, the next local government elections must occur between 2 November 2026 and 30 January 2027.

He concluded by urging all eligible voters to register and participate in the elections:

“Every eligible South African must cast their vote in their ward of ordinary residence. Our democracy depends on active participation.”

The Minister said the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Elections will continue working closely with communities to ensure all milestones are met on schedule.