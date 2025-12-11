Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Families Threatened Towards Deportation

Under the Trump administration, harsh immigration policies increasingly pressure families into deportation through threats of separation and legal action. Despite pending legal claims, immigrants, including the Vargas family from Colombia, face tough choices to avoid detention and forced separation from their children, as observed by attorneys and advocates.

Updated: 11-12-2025 21:05 IST
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Families Threatened Towards Deportation
An email from a U.S. immigration officer left Kelly and Yerson Vargas with a painful decision: either return to Colombia or potentially face imprisonment and separation from their daughter, Maria Paola. The Vargas family, detained in Texas, had resisted deportation while applying for visas as trafficking victims, citing forced labor dangers.

The October 31 communication threatened rare prosecution for non-compliance with deportation, illustrating Trump's immigration approach that relies heavily on the threat of family separation. Critics argue this strategy pressures migrants like the Vargases, who once had legal leverage, into acceptance of deportation.

As deportation targets rise under Trump, immigrants face prolonged detentions and threats of third-country expulsions, actions contested by attorneys, advocates, and affected families. Recent legal challenges have exposed both the expansion and impacts of these divisive policies on immigrant families in the U.S.

