Delhi Court Denies Bail to Nightclub Owners After Deadly Fire

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail requests of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, proprietors of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, following a devastating fire that resulted in 25 fatalities.

Describing the accusations as "grave and serious," Additional Sessions Judge Vandana cited the conduct of the accused as further grounds for denial. The court highlighted that the Luthras had booked flights to Thailand post the incident, underlining their dubious behavior.

The court urged the Luthras to approach the relevant Goa court, as transit anticipatory bail lies within its jurisdiction. It emphasized that anticipatory bail is not granted lightly, especially in cases with non-bailable warrants and evasive conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)